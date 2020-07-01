Seattle radio host Jason Rantz mocks newly dispersed CHOP protesters: 'We should give them to Portland'

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday to discuss the end of the Capitol Hill Organized Protest [CHOP], which the eponymous host sarcasticly described as a "fledgling state."

"We were not greeted as liberators today," Rantz told Carlson, "and it is kind of bizarre to figure out what to do with these folks from CHOP ... Are they refugees? I mean, we kicked them out of their sovereign land with overwhelming force via bicycle cops.

"And they did put up a little bit of a fight with their fortified borders of old couches, which, by the way, not what they used to be, because those bike cops got through them very, very quickly. They must have been IKEA."

SEATTLE POLICE RETAKE STATION HOUSE IN CHOP, ARREST MULTIPLE PROTESTERS

Rantz continued to ponder the question of what comes next for CHOP's denizens.

"We're talking about a whole bunch of 20-something, imbecilic, progressive, white-privileged dudes who think that they basically don't have to work for a living. They can just turn to socialism and everything will be handed to them. Do we really even want them in Seattle? I think we should give them the Portland."

Seattle police retook the East Precinct station house early Wednesday after clearing out the CHOP, making more than a dozen arrests after Mayor Jenny Durkan declared the gathering an unlawful assembly following two fatal shootings.

Police issued the order to disperse around 5 a.m. local time, giving protesters eight minutes to leave. At least 31 protesters were arrested for failure to disperse, obstruction, resisting arrest and assault, authorities said.

"There's some rumors that they're going to try to take up some new space outside of the West Precinct," Rantz said of the protesters. "So they're going from the East Police Precinct to the West Police Precinct.

"We don't know exactly who's going to be the leadership this time," he added. "Obviously, like a phoenix rising through the flames of a dumpster fire."