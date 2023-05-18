SEAN HANNITY: What did the FBI do to protect the Capitol on January 6?

Fox News host Sean Hannity evaluates the FBI’s handling of the January 6 Capitol breach on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Keep in mind that leading up to the 6th, then-President Trump — and he has four witnesses that have already been interviewed by me that all back up his story — he ordered the National Guard to remain available in case something happened. So, what was our federal government doing? They knew the building would be packed with lawmakers and the vice president of our great country. They knew a huge, emotionally charged crowd would be gathering nearby. They knew, based on actionable intelligence, that bad actors and agitators would be present. What on Earth was the FBI doing to protect the Capitol and our elected officials?

Now, if Christopher Wray gets his way, we will never know. Now, this was the complete farce of the J6 committee with their predetermined outcome. Sadly, nothing has been done to prevent this from ever happening again. That's not good. We should be protecting our Capitol, our institutions, our elected officials, just like we should have followed through on the 574 riots in the summer of 2020. None of them were ever fully investigated. The people responsible for thousands of injured cops, two-dozen dead Americans and billions in property damage were never held accountable.

Now, of course, on the federal level, Democrats — they're not interested in holding the FBI accountable. After vilifying local law enforcement for years — defund, dismantle, no bail — they have now entered into a warm embrace of the FBI. Now, this love affair with federal law enforcement will likely continue as long as the Washington field office does the Democratic Party's bidding. For example, the party that once loved and respected whistleblowers... they seem to now threaten them.