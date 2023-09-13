SEAN HANNITY: It is trouble in paradise for Biden's re-election campaign

FOX News host Sean Hannity reacts to the liberal media and "influential" members within the Democratic Party casting doubt over President Biden's re-election campaign on "Hannity."

WAPO COLUMNIST ARGUES BIDEN 'TOO OLD' TO RUN AGAIN, SHOULD HAVE STOPPED HUNTER'S 'ATTEMPTS TO IMPRESS CLIENTS'

Despite the sycophants over at fake news CNN, there is trouble in paradise for Biden's re-election campaign. Many in the media mob, they are now beginning to turn on Joe Biden. This is getting interesting.

Here's a brand-new op-ed from one of Biden's favorite columnists at The Washington Post, the very liberal David Ignatius, it's titled "President Biden Should Not Run Again in 2024." And according to Ignatius, Biden's age, has been "the subject of dinner-table conversations across America this summer." No, since he started running, if you were watching this show, Mr. Ignatius, clearly you need to expand your news base, knowledge base, where you get your news from. Anyway, Ignatius continues, "Because of their concerns about Biden's age, voters would sensibly focus on his presumptive running mate," That would be Kamala Harris. "She is less popular than Biden."

And while Politico calls for Harris to be replaced as Biden's running mate, Ignatius doesn't want either Joe or Kamala on the ticket. He also takes a shot at Hunter's foreign business deals. It is a devastating rebuke of Biden's re-election chances. And by the way, this is now only the latest domino to fall in a series of major influential left wing media figures now turning on President Biden. I talked about the canary in the coal mine, that was probably Maureen Dowd at The New York Times. Her column blasting Biden's unconscionable and despicable treatment of his seventh grandchild, four-years-old, that he wouldn't even acknowledge existed.

But in the last week alone, now the pressure is really ramping up. CNN's Van Jones, "Would you give this grandpa a high stress job for six more years?" I'll ask this question, could Joe Biden even be a competent Walmart greeter? I don't know, that was funny, come on. Meanwhile, Obama's former chief political strategist, David Axelrod, by the way this is a pretty influential guy within Democratic Party ranks, he was the architect behind Barack Obama's success, he said Biden needs to decide if he can complete the job or step aside.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP