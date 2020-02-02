Sean Hannity previews President Trump Super Bowl interview

Speaking on “Fox & Friends Weekend” live from Miami ahead of his interview with President Trump during the Super Bowl LIV pregame show, Fox News’ Sean Hannity previewed the nearly nine-minute interview with Trump saying, “I will just say it is entertaining.”

“Let’s just say there is a little surprise in there. I tried to get as much in eight and a half minutes out as I possibly can,” he added.

Hannity’s interview with Trump comes two days after the GOP-led Senate blocked new witnesses from testifying at the president's impeachment trial. A deal struck with Democrats to delay the impeachment vote until Wednesday sets up a wild week ahead in politics.

On Monday, the House Democratic impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team will return to the Senate chamber at 11 a.m. to make their closing arguments.

The following day, senators will give floor speeches on whether or not Trump should be impeached -- just hours before the commander in chief arrives at the Capitol to deliver his State of the Union address.

The White House had wanted a quick acquittal to end what they've dubbed a witchhunt. But the administration signaled that the delayed vote won’t stop Trump from delivering an optimistic nationally televised address Tuesday that celebrates his achievements.

Less than 24 hours after the speech, the impeachment trial will resume on Wednesday, when the Senate will give Trump an all-but-certain acquittal on two articles of impeachment -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Hannity, who hosts the highest-rated host on cable news, sat down with the commander in chief at the White House and discussed a variety of topics. Much of the interview will air at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET on Super Sunday, with additional footage to be presented on Monday’s edition of “Hannity.”

Hannity said on Sunday that the interview included a “lightning round.”

During his appearance on “Fox & Friends Weekend” Hannity previewed a clip from the interview where he asked the president about Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg. Trump responded by calling the former New York City mayor “very little.”

“I just think of little. Now he wants a box for the debates to stand on. Okay, it's okay, there's nothing wrong. You could be short, why should he get a box to stand on, OK? He wants a box for the debates,” Trump told Hannity during the interview set to air on FOX before the Super Bowl.

“Why should he be entitled to that? Does that mean everyone else gets a box?”

“[Democratic senator from New Jersey] Cory Booker and all these people couldn't get any of the things that Bloomberg is getting now,” he continued. “I think it's very unfair for the Democrats.”

“But I would love to run against Bloomberg. I would love it,” Trump added.

When host Ainsely Earhardt asked Hannity if Bloomberg has a shot, he answered by saying, “He wants to bloody up the president a little bit by using money as a candidate; it’s unlimited funds he can use. Someone suggested he’d even spent $1 billion. He's got a Super Bowl ad that's apparently anti-gun. Good luck with that in swing states. Americans are very pro-Second amendment.”

“Hannity” finished 2019 as the most-watched cable news program for the third straight year, averaging 3.3 million nightly viewers to help Fox News Channel to its best primetime rating in the network’s 23-year history.

“Hannity” also finished 2019 as the most-watched cable news program among the key demo of adults age 25-54, averaging 528,000 viewers.

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz and Brian Flood contributed to this report.