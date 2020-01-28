Sean Hannity’s Super Bowl interview with Trump: ‘Let people hear from the president’

Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity will interview President Trump during the Super Bowl LIV pregame show on FOX, and the highest-rated host on cable news plans to let the commander-in-chief do most of the talking.

“My job is to let people hear from the president, not from me,” Hannity said. “And it’s the Super Bowl, so it’s also about the big game!”

Hannity will sit down with President Trump at the White House and is expected to discuss a variety of topics. Much of the interview will air at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET on Super Sunday, with additional footage to be presented on Monday’s edition of “Hannity.”

The Fox News host has interviewed essentially every newsmaker and key political figure during his storied career but is well aware of the significance of the traditional Super Bowl interview with the sitting president.

“After 31 years in radio and 24 years at FNC, it’s just an honor to do this interview,” Hannity said.

“Hannity” finished 2019 as the most-watched cable news program for the third straight year, averaging 3.3 million nightly viewers to help Fox News Channel to its best primetime rating in the network’s 23-year history.

“Hannity” also finished 2019 as the most-watched cable news program among the key demo of adults age 25-54, averaging 528,000 viewers.

He has interviewed Vice President Mike Pence, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, then-President George W. Bush, then-Vice President Dick Cheney, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, former Speaker of the House John Boehner, House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Reverend Jesse Jackson, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, among hundreds of other high-profile public figures.

The FOX Super Bowl Pregame Show will be a four-and-a-half-hour edition of “FOX NFL Sunday,” beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Host Curt Menefee joins analysts Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson, reporter Jay Glazer and other network personalities to discuss the big game.