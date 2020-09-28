Sean Hannity claims Dems 'put all their eggs in the debate basket’ ahead of first Biden-Trump showdown

Joe Biden's campaign has "put all their eggs in the debate basket" after the Democratic nominee kept a low profile for much of the summer, Sean Hannity claimed Monday.

“I believe his campaign team – they are seeing what we all see,” said the “Hannity” host, who noted that the former vice president's campaign wrapped up its public events before 10 a.m. ET on 12 separate days in September.

“They see that he is weak, they see that he is frail," Hannity added. "They see him struggling cognitively. His staff, they made a very conscious decision to hide him.”

Biden's staff were able to do this, the host argued, with the help of the “corrupt media mob” who deflected any potential conversation about the nominee's stamina or cognition while the candidate himself memorized debate responses and “attack lines” against the president for weeks on end.

“The Biden campaign felt it was too risky to put him out on the campaign trail, so they put all their eggs in the debate basket,” Hannity said. “And we’ll see… how well that strategy of studying all summer long has worked out.”

Turning to the debate itself, Hannity predicted Americans would hear “all talk” and new promises from Biden that would never come to fruition, similar to his performance as vice president.

“Worst of all, he’s now controlled by the radical base of his party and they’re bragging about controlling him,” he said. “If elected, he will carry out their bidding. If successful, his agenda will rip this country apart. It’ll destroy and negate the very freedoms we have enjoyed for our entire history."