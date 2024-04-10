SEAN HANNITY: President Biden didn't go anywhere without his trusty, giant cheat sheets

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out President Biden’s scripted appearances, saying he needs "a lot of help" in public on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Joe appeared in public multiple times today, but not without a lot of help — a lot of help! There were people telling him where to walk, what to say and of course, Joe didn't go anywhere without his trusty, giant cheat sheets first. Inside the White House , during a few brief remarks with his Japanese counterpart, Biden read directly from a note card. Of course, he can't even say hello... without a note card.

Anyway, a few hours later, during a short, scripted press conference in the Rose Garden, Biden once again read directly from his trusty note cards. He also followed his usual practice of calling on a pre-arranged group of reporters listed on the note card. This gets very interesting. Then Biden read pre-written answers from the same note card.

The fake news journalists and the media mob, they're OK with this? Are they just going to pretend this is normal? You know, fake Jake, liberal Joe, do you still claim that you're journalists?

Did Joe have the answer to a question that he already knew would be asked? Because it certainly looks that way. Now, today, virtually everything was scripted by Joe's White House staffers. The president merely just showed up and tried his best to read verbatim from another note card.