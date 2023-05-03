SEAN HANNITY: President Biden could be directly implicated in a serious crime

Sean Hannity discussed how the documents from a recent whistleblower could tie President Joe Biden to criminal activity with his son, Hunter Biden on "Hannity.'

2011 EMAILS REVEAL HUNTER BIDEN HELPED BUSINESS ASSOCIATES GET ACCESS TO VP BIDEN, TOP AIDE

SEAN HANNITY: A federal indictment against Hunter Biden now appears imminent. The president's son could be arraigned as early as tomorrow. He could wind up going to prison. The Washington Post is now reporting that prosecutors are now nearing a decision on felony tax charges and gun charges after meeting with Hunter Biden's lawyers late last week.

So make no mistake, tensions are very high at the Biden White House tonight, but not just because of the president and his deadbeat son and his potential arrest. He is a great artist, by the way. Breaking moments ago, the big guy himself has been directly implicated in a serious crime. I'm talking about the president. In fact, a brand new, legally protected, highly credible whistleblower disclosure might end up being the biggest story of the year. Listen to this.

According to the bombshell disclosure detail by Senator Charles Grassley and Congressman James Comer, the DOJ and the FBI are now in possession, they believe, of evidence that will prove that Joe Biden took foreign bribes. Now, this document, quote, this is in the document – describes "an alleged criminal scheme involving the then Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to an exchange of money for policy decisions."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In other words, the very definition of a high crime, also a serious felony that, if proven true, could result in impeachment, possible imprisonment of Joe Biden, your president.