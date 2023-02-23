SEAN HANNITY: Pothole Pete and his team didn't have much to offer

Sean Hannity rips into Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for "finally" making a trip to Ohio after the wreckage in East Palestine on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: America's under-qualified Transportation Secretary Pothole Pete finally made a trip over to Ohio, but he was definitely not thrilled to be there as he looked miserable the entire time. He was dodging and ducking questions all day.

He refused to take any responsibility for anything. In fact, he all but blamed a vast right-wing conspiracy for his bad press that he's been receiving, even faulting the Trump administration for the train wreck.

According to Pothole Pete, his only mistake was he didn't tweet about the crisis sooner. Maybe he should have been dealing with the crisis and a chemical burn that was killing fish and wildlife and injuring human beings. That would have been the smart thing to do. Now, apparently, America's current transportation secretary is clearly not responsible for America's transportation…

Follow the norm, don't show up and don't care. Is that the norm? Now, other than deflecting criticism, Pothole Pete didn't have much to offer. Meanwhile, his very own press secretary was even less forthcoming with information. Actually, she was demanding that members of the press turn off their cameras before they would ask any questions.