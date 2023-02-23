Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

SEAN HANNITY: Pothole Pete and his team didn't have much to offer

Hannity calls out Buttigieg for his lackluster performance as transportation secretary

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Pete refused to take responsibility for anything: Sean Hannity Video

Pete refused to take responsibility for anything: Sean Hannity

Sean Hannity discusses how Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is not taking responsibility for the wreckage in Ohio on ‘Hannity.’

Sean Hannity rips into Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for "finally" making a trip to Ohio after the wreckage in East Palestine on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: THIS IS NOT HOW JUSTICE IN AMERICA IS SUPPOSED TO WORK

SEAN HANNITY: America's under-qualified Transportation Secretary Pothole Pete finally made a trip over to Ohio, but he was definitely not thrilled to be there as he looked miserable the entire time. He was dodging and ducking questions all day. 

He refused to take any responsibility for anything. In fact, he all but blamed a vast right-wing conspiracy for his bad press that he's been receiving, even faulting the Trump administration for the train wreck. 

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during the National Association of Counties 2023 Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton on Feb. 13, 2023.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during the National Association of Counties 2023 Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton on Feb. 13, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

According to Pothole Pete, his only mistake was he didn't tweet about the crisis sooner. Maybe he should have been dealing with the crisis and a chemical burn that was killing fish and wildlife and injuring human beings. That would have been the smart thing to do. Now, apparently, America's current transportation secretary is clearly not responsible for America's transportation…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Follow the norm, don't show up and don't care. Is that the norm? Now, other than deflecting criticism, Pothole Pete didn't have much to offer. Meanwhile, his very own press secretary was even less forthcoming with information. Actually, she was demanding that members of the press turn off their cameras before they would ask any questions