SEAN HANNITY: Nikki Haley has an uphill battle in New Hampshire

Fox News host Sean Hannity reveals why he does not like the New Hampshire primary voting system on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: I love the live free or die state. I love New Hampshire. I love the people in New Hampshire. I don't like their voting system. Independents, Democrats, I call it an open primary. They register as independents (Democrats sometimes do) and then they can vote in the Republican primary .

Based on multiple reports, Haley has a ton of support from Americans who will likely vote for Biden, regardless if Nikki Haley won here in the New Hampshire primary . I don't like that system. Now, still, Nikki Haley has an uphill battle in New Hampshire and Trump is expected to win if you believe the polls.

The only poll that really matters? That will be tomorrow's primary. Anything can happen, but if in fact, Haley does lose and lose by a pretty big margin, she will have an important decision to make. That is, does she want to go into her own state and risk losing by a big margin?