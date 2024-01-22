'The View' host does awkward whooping celebration over DeSantis leaving race: 'Then I calmed down'

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro awkwardly cheered and celebrated on Monday over Gov. Ron DeSantis', R-Fla., decision to drop out of the GOP presidential primary.

Navarro, a Florida resident and Republican who openly detests Florida and Republicans, said when she first heard the news, she celebrated by throwing her hands in the air and cheering. Some in the audience chuckled but Navarro quickly regained her composure after her outburst got the muted response.

"But then I calmed down," she said after her cheers. "Yes, he was doomed from the start, he was the most overblown candidate I've ever seen in my lifetime. He won in Florida by 20 points, but he won because he really used every weapon of the incumbency to give himself an advantage."

The liberal leaning Navarro claimed DeSantis "suppressed the Black vote" in his landslide victory.

Navarro also blamed his 2022 victory in Florida on his Democratic competition, Charlie Christ, who Navarro said was the "worst Democrat nominee" in her lifetime.

"My dog could have beaten Charlie Crist," she said.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who announced her support for GOP candidate Nikki Haley, took issue with DeSantis' endorsement of former President Trump.

"There's some sexism we haven't talked about. Ron DeSantis actually intellectually knows Nikki Haley is more qualified and more fit to be the nominee," Farah Griffin said. "He knows Donald Trump is not better than her."

Griffin also criticized former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who also recently dropped out of the race, for not backing Haley.

"It feels like the boys can't handle losing to women," Griffin said.

DeSantis endorsed Trump after announcing his departure from the race.

"It's clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance," DeSantis said in a video posted to social media. "They watched his presidency get stymied by relentless resistance, and they see Democrats using lawfare this day to attack him."

Trump said he was "honored" to have DeSantis' endorsement.

"Very honored to have his endorsement," Trump told Fox News Digital. "I look forward to working together with him to beat Joe Biden, who is the worst and most corrupt president in the history of our country."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.