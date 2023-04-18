SEAN HANNITY: New York City crime hearing revealed the ugly truth about House Democrats

Sean Hannity highlighted the dismissal by House Democrats of the testimonies regarding violent crime in New York City and how they treated the families like "garbage" on "Hannity."

MOTHER OF NYC MURDER VICTIM SHOUTS DOWN DEMOCRAT LAWMAKER: ‘DON’T INSULT MY INTELLIGENCE'

SEAN HANNITY: In New York City, explosive hearings revealing the ugly truth about House Democrats. They do not care about you, the American people and your life. Now, today, Jim Jordan, who is the House Judiciary Committee chairman, paid a visit to the city to hear from real victims of serious crimes. Families that lost loved ones and for good reason, because while DA Alvin Bragg is spending, you know what – massive amounts of money, time, resources are going after one man, one organization, one family, the Trump family, 34 counts of nothing, no specific crimes, barely mentioned, but actually violent offenders, they are roaming the streets with victims and their families being treated like garbage.

Madeline Brame will join us right here in the studio in just a moment. Now, her son was an Army vet. – Hason Correa was his name – was stabbed to death on the streets in New York City. His father, also seriously wounded during the attack, continues to deal with life altering injuries.

Now, according to a statement from Bragg's office, none of the four perpetrators received the maximum sentence. Not one of the four. Mary Saunders gets one year in jail, already out of prison. Travis Stewart received just seven years.

The other two fellows could be out in far less than 20 years after murdering somebody with a knife and nearly killing yet another person. You proud of that, Alvin Bragg?