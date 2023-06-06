SEAN HANNITY: A mountain of evidence is emerging that Joe Biden could be corrupt to the core

Fox News host Sean Hannity looked at the evidence into the Biden family business dealings Tuesday on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Sources have now confirmed to Fox that the DOJ special counsel investigating former President Trump's handling of classified documents has now convened a second grand jury, this one not in D.C. but in South Florida. That would be the same district where Mar-a-Lago is. And based on what we are hearing, the special counsel is now poised to wrap up that probe. And there are many reports that charges could, in fact, be imminent. At the very same time, we are learning that an indictment against Hunter Biden could also be forthcoming. But don't expect Hunter's charges to implicate the big guy. This will be all about optics, not about justice. As President Trump, "Truthed" out earlier today, "They'll hit Hunter with something small to make their strike on me look fair."

PRESIDENT BIDEN RIPPED FOR DEFENDING HUNTER ON LOOMING CHARGES: 'LIED TO US ABOUT HIS SON OVER AND OVER AGAIN

I would expect that to probably in all likelihood happen. Now, make no mistake, it's all one big political game for Biden's DOJ. And of course, the allegations against Hunter are significant, but only because they implicate his father, the president, then vice president, and a possible bribery scheme, money in exchange for specific acts, for example. I don't think most people really care about the sordid private life of a notorious loser, former crackhead, prostitute-loving Hunter Biden. We do care about public corruption and there is a mountain of evidence that is emerging that Joe Biden could be corrupt to the core and has been for some time.

Now, exhibit A is Hunter Biden's very own laptop that has been in the FBI's possession, as we've been telling you, since 2019, December 2019. John Solomon says the contents of that laptop were verified and authenticated by the FBI a short time later and those contents are damning. A text showing Hunter complaining about having to fork over half of his earnings to his father, to pops.

One email revealing Hunter even paid his father's bills and upkeep on his mansion. Another email discussing a potential 10% payout to "the big guy." We were told who the big guy was and that regards a business deal in China. But according to Joe, he's never, ever, not one single time ever discussed his son's foreign business dealings. Ever.