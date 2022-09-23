SEAN HANNITY: This may be the most important and consequential midterm election of our lifetime

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity discussed how the Biden administration has destroyed America on multiple fronts and why it is crucial for Republicans to regain control in the midterms on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: DO WE HAVE EQUAL JUSTICE UNDER THE LAW?

SEAN HANNITY: But first tonight, with just 46 days until the critical, well, inflection point midterm elections. I just want to take a step back and lay out exactly what is at stake. As I've been trying to say, this may be the most important and consequential midterm election of our lifetime. And it is critical that Republicans be very clear with you, the American people about what they believe and why they believe it and how the conservative agenda is going to deliver results for Americans, especially those that most need it right now.

Our country is in turmoil. We have a broken border all caused by Joe Biden. Surging inflation caused by Joe Biden, a sinking stock market caused by Joe Biden. And the climate alarmist cult. The recession caused by Biden and company. Surging crime caused by the defund, dismantle, no bail police agenda amplified by Biden and Harris and declining American leadership all centered around, frankly, the decrepit, weak, frail and cognitively struggling president.

