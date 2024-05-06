Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox Nation

Sean Hannity traces modern policing back to its Wild West origins in new Fox Nation series

'Outlaws & Lawmen' is streaming now on Fox Nation

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Coming soon on Fox Nation: 'Outlaws and Lawmen' with Sean Hannity Video

Coming soon on Fox Nation: 'Outlaws and Lawmen' with Sean Hannity

Watch the story of Billy the Kid, the West’s most legendary outlaw, and the man who takes him down on Fox Nation.

The Wild West, the period of American expansion, and the way of realizing "manifest destiny" – it's often considered one of the most riveting episodes of American history, giving rise to folklore, stories and a whole subgenre of popular culture synonymous with outlaws and cowboys. 

Its true stories of outlaws and lawmen also paved the way for law enforcement today.

"There are certain areas in American history that define us. As this country moved west, a new age began to take shape, one where fortunes were made, rules were broken and legends were born. This was an age of outlaws and lawmen," said Fox News' Sean Hannity, who hosts the 4-part docudrama series "Outlaws & Lawmen" on Fox Nation.

FOX NATION BECOMES EXCLUSIVE STREAMING PARTNER FOR MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY'S ‘DEEP IN THE HEART’

Sean Hannity "Outlaws & Lawmen"

Sean Hannity hosts Fox Nation's "Outlaws & Lawmen," a 4-part docuseries that explores the history of legendary Wild West figures. (Fox Nation)

Hannity will explore the roles of heroes and villains, law and crime in the series as the focus shifts from Jesse James, Butch Cassidy, Wild Bill Hickock and Bass Reeves to perhaps the most notorious figure in Wild West history, Billy the Kid.

"Viewers will feel as if they’ve teleported back to the Wild West as Sean Hannity masterfully bridges the past and the present, highlighting this fascinating era of time," Fox Nation President Lauren Petterson said of the series.

BILL HEMMER HEADS TO ‘ICE CAMP’ IN CHILLING NEW FOX NATION SPECIAL

Bass Reeves Fox Nation

Deputy U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves is one of the legendary figures from the American frontier who appears in "Outlaws & Lawmen" on Fox Nation. (Fox Nation)

Each "Outlaws & Lawmen" episode will focus on one character or a duo from the era, telling the story of the lawless Wild West as it transitioned to a place of law and order.

"As our viewers know, I am a strong supporter of our men and women in law enforcement and I look forward to spotlighting a period of time that is pivotal in their origin," Hannity said, commenting on the series.

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO SERVED AS THE MODEL FOR HUCK FINN, ‘KINDLY YOUNG HEATHEN' TOM BLANKENSHIP

Sean Hannity Fox Nation series

The 4-part "Outlaws & Lawmen" historical docueries will be hosted by Sean Hannity, who will present the stories of figures like Billy the Kid, Bass Reeves and Wild Bill Hickock. (Fox Nation)

New episodes are slated to drop each Wednesday, beginning May 8 with "The Sheriff and the Kid," a debut episode dedicated to Billy the Kid and Pat Garrett, the man who took him down.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO FOX NATION

'The Old Way' star Nicolas Cage reveals if he thinks he could survive in the wild west Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.