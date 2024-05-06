Sean Hannity traces modern policing back to its Wild West origins in new Fox Nation series

The Wild West, the period of American expansion, and the way of realizing "manifest destiny" – it's often considered one of the most riveting episodes of American history, giving rise to folklore, stories and a whole subgenre of popular culture synonymous with outlaws and cowboys.

Its true stories of outlaws and lawmen also paved the way for law enforcement today.

"There are certain areas in American history that define us. As this country moved west, a new age began to take shape, one where fortunes were made, rules were broken and legends were born. This was an age of outlaws and lawmen," said Fox News' Sean Hannity, who hosts the 4-part docudrama series "Outlaws & Lawmen" on Fox Nation.

Hannity will explore the roles of heroes and villains, law and crime in the series as the focus shifts from Jesse James, Butch Cassidy, Wild Bill Hickock and Bass Reeves to perhaps the most notorious figure in Wild West history, Billy the Kid.

"Viewers will feel as if they’ve teleported back to the Wild West as Sean Hannity masterfully bridges the past and the present, highlighting this fascinating era of time," Fox Nation President Lauren Petterson said of the series.

Each "Outlaws & Lawmen" episode will focus on one character or a duo from the era, telling the story of the lawless Wild West as it transitioned to a place of law and order.

"As our viewers know, I am a strong supporter of our men and women in law enforcement and I look forward to spotlighting a period of time that is pivotal in their origin," Hannity said, commenting on the series.

New episodes are slated to drop each Wednesday, beginning May 8 with "The Sheriff and the Kid," a debut episode dedicated to Billy the Kid and Pat Garrett, the man who took him down.