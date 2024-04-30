Fox Nation becomes exclusive streaming partner for Matthew McConaughey's 'Deep in the Heart'

As the cliché goes, everything's bigger in Texas – so it's only natural that the cliché extends to the expansive landscapes that help shape the Lone Star State's distinct identity.

Visually stunning cinematography and stories told through the lens of the wildlife inhabiting these landscapes tell the story of the state's remaining wild places in the Matthew McConaughey-narrated "Deep in the Heart," a film that recognizes Texas’ conservation importance on a continental scale.

And it's all streaming exclusively on Fox Nation.

"It’s an honor to offer Matthew McConaughey’s renowned storytelling to Fox Nation’s viewers in this breathtaking film spotlighting all of nature’s greatest elements of the Lone Star state," Fox Nation President Lauren Petterson said of the platform acquiring exclusive rights to the film.

The "Interstellar" and "Dallas Buyers Club" star talks viewers through the sprawling, diverse landscapes of his home state, using his renowned storytelling to explore the highest peaks in West Texas all the way to the Gulf of Mexico in the hour-long film.

"This film celebrates the natural wonders of Texas," McConaughey's voiceover notes.

"It is a story about tragedies in our past, of recoveries against all odds, and is a call to action to conserve the wildlife and wild places. This is a story for all who love Texas."

Viewers are visually taken through the vastness of the Great Plains, the hill country, deserts and the Rocky Mountains, witnessing the diversity that naturally beautifies one of America's most talked-about states.

Along the way, they witness the contrast that makes it so special – from the flatness of those plains, to the top of Texas at Guadalupe Peak.

In the wildlife sphere, the state's story is told through their eyes, from the catfish to the ocelot, showcasing the ever-changing relationship with nature, bringing into focus the ability to conserve – or destroy – habitats.

"Deep in the Heart," now available to stream, is slated to be available for Fox Nation viewers through the fall.