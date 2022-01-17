Hannity: Even the media can't protect Biden now, nobody likes the president

Sean Hannity said President Biden is liked by no one and that his administration's reputation cannot be salvaged by the mainstream media during his "Hannity" monologue Monday.

"After a historically bad week capping off a historically bad year, Joe Biden's presidency is now on the ropes. Things are going so poorly that even as one-time protectors the media mob, they're now beginning to take note," Hannity said.

He pointed to a headline from "fake news CNN" which read, "Is Biden's presidency doomed?"

Another article Hannity raised was from Axios entitled, "Biden's Epic Failures." The piece detailed the novelty of Biden failing to impress Republicans and moderate and radical Democrats.

HANNITY: PRESIDENT 'I WILL SHUT DOWN THE VIRUS' BIDEN NEEDS TO EXPLAIN HOSPITALIZATIONS

"In other words, nobody likes you, Joe. Poor Joey. Nobody. Nobody thinks he's competent, either," Hannity said.

Hannity went on to point out what he believed was laziness from Biden.

"In fact, during his first year, Biden spent more than a quarter of his time in Delaware. Now, during the week of Christmas, remember when COVID-19 was surging to record highs? We didn't have tests available. Therapeutics ran out, antivirals hadn't been manufactured. Joe was nowhere to be found. And … while most Americans were celebrating the amazing life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Joe Biden is MIA again, he … could not be bothered," Hannity said.

"[Biden] rarely works a full week, even a full day. It's clear he's not up to the job because of its cognitive decline that is getting worse. He is weak. He is frail. On most days, he didn't even start work till around 10:00 a.m. Typically calls a lid between one and four in the afternoon. He averages less than one public event today, and of course, he'll almost never see the leader of the free world working at the White House on a weekend."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden's own vice president also expressed in the past her distaste for the commander-in-chief.

"Wasn't that long ago Kamala Harris was ripping Joe Biden to shreds … during a primary debate," Hannity said. "She was talking about when Joe partnered with the former Klansman Robert KKK Byrd to stop the integration of public schools."

Harris had said, "You talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country. And it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose bussing. And you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bussed to school every day. And that little girl was me."