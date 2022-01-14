Hannity: President 'I will shut down the virus' Biden needs to explain hospitalizations

Sean Hannity said the Biden administration is indifferent to its failures in Friday's opening monologue of "Hannity."

"Mr. ‘I will shut down the virus’ has some explaining to do," he said. "But, if you want answers, … you're going to have to track him down somewhere in Delaware, because he's spending yet another long weekend not working away from the White House."

BIDEN WHITE HOUSE REELING AFTER WEEK OF DEFEATS, SETBACKS, AND POLICY FLOPS

The Fox News host added that Biden "could not be bothered to address any of the major issues affecting our country" in a speech Friday.

As for White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Hannity said she "has her own unique way of responding to the growing chaos" of the Biden administration.

"As the dumpster fire now gets worse and worse, she gets more mean and sarcastic, even mean-spirited at time[s] and frankly, a little arrogant on top of it," he said.

Psaki suggested legislation for "bunny rabbits and ice cream" Thursday in response to a reporter's question about the state of the administration.

"Psaki, of course, would prefer questions about those two items. Maybe then she could … give us a real answer," Hannity replied.

He is not alone in his criticism of the executive branch.

He noted that "even Democrats and Republicans and the media mob are openly questioning if Joe and Kamala will even be in a position to run for reelection, with some wondering if they can even finish out their current term."

"It is a legitimate concern," he added.

In Friday's speech about infrastructure and unity, Biden praised Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, apparently confusing him, at least part of his surname, with his infrastructure czar Mitch Landrieu. The president said "McCo — knows how to get things done."

"Every day this week was a horror show," Hannity said. "One worse than the other."

" … It's obvious," he continued. "Is everyone in the White House just going to continue to prop him up like nothing is wrong?"