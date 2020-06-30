Hannity, Cuban debate Trump tariffs: 'How did you become a billionaire? Do I need to buy you a calculator?'

Fox News' Sean Hannity challenged billionaire Mark Cuban on "Hannity" Tuesday after the entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner praised ObamaCare as Joe Biden's "biggest accomplishment" last week.

"Mark ... the promise of ObamaCare, correct me if I’m wrong, was 'Keep your doctor, keep your plan and save,'" Hannity said.

"The results are in," the host continued. "Millions lost their doctors, millions lost their plan, on average the country is paying 200 percent more, nobody saved a penny ... now, are you going to tell my audience that worked? You’re too smart for that."

"I’m glad you read your whole list and you got it all written down," Cuban shot back, "because the insurance rates were going up far faster until ObamaCare, [then] it slowed down. The inflation for the health care rates was skyrocketing until ObamaCare."

The interview became more heated when Cuban tried to compare the Obama administration's promise that "if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor" to President Trump's promise that the United States would build a wall along the southern border "and I will have Mexico pay for that wall."

"Mexico is paying for the wall," Hannity retorted. "You want to know how? We got a better trade deal."

"No we didn’t," Cuban interjected. "Donald Trump doesn’t even know how tariffs work. I am going to give you something -- I am going to give you some business advice --

"How did you become a billionaire?" the host asked. "Do I need to buy you a calculator?"

"So Sean, let me give you some business advice," Cuban continued. "If you are going to negotiate, you don't fall in love with dictators that you have to negotiate with --"

"Who fell in love with dictators?" Hannity interjected.

"It never works, and when they don't love you back, it is even worse." Cuban added.

At the end of the segment, Hannity pledged to invite the "Shark Tank" star back next week to continue the discussion.