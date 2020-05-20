Mark Cuban says Trump 'just wants people who are loyal to him': 'Donald doesn't put the best people in place'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Billionaire entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban admitted to Sean Hannity Wednesday that both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden "scare" him as potential Oval Office occupants.

"You know what, both sides scare me," the "Shark Tank" star explained. "I'm not going to lie. Joe Biden scares me in some areas and President Trump scares me in more areas right now ... because I think that Donald doesn't put the best people in place any longer.

"He did at the beginning and I was proud of him," added Cuban, who has declined to rule out a late third-party run for the White House "... but now he just wants people who are loyal to him ... that's a problem and it's created more problems in this pandemic."

"Both parties made mistakes and it cost people their lives." — Mark Cuban, 'Hannity'

Cuban, who has publically criticized the administration's response to the coronavirus, told Hannity he gives Trump "100 percent" credit for his early decision to restrict travel from China, but denounced the overall response as "confusing" and unorganized.

"Both parties made mistakes and it cost people their lives," he said.

Hannity then questioned Cuban's support of the presumptive Democratic nominee, pointing to a montage of verbal gaffes by Biden on the campaign trail.

MARK CUBAN: IT'S TIME TO FACE THE FACT THAT PPP DIDN'T WORK

"You're too good and too smart and too good a businessman," Hannity said. "It doesn't make any sense to me."

Cuban acknowledged that Biden is "the king of malaprops," but stopped short of questioning his competence to be president.

Earlier in the interview, Hannity asked Cuban about the possibility that the NBA could resume its season by playing games in open-air facilities with gameday personnel undergoing coronavirus tests and fans requiring to wear masks and having their temperatures checked.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"We have played games outside before, so you're in the right direction there, it's obviously a lot safer to do it outside," Cuban said. "I am not as big a fan of the temperature check, becuse if you just eat three quick extra-strength Tylenol, you can beat those tests. But we're getting to that point, Sean, where we are going to be able to do some testing and hopefully be able to play games. I don't think we're ready for fans yet, but let us take that first step."