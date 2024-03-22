SEAN HANNITY: Letitia James is threatening to seize Donald Trump's businesses and properties

Fox News host Sean Hannity rips apart efforts by Democrats to "get Trump" — including his assets — on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: More chaos out of New York, where the state's attorney general, Letitia James, just set a dangerous new precedent. In order to fulfill her political campaign promise, which is to go after one organization (the Trump Organization), one man (Donald Trump), one family (the Trump family), the New York attorney general cooked up a bizarre civil case, got a far-left, New York leftist judge to rule in her favor, is now threatening to seize Donald Trump's businesses and properties if he doesn't come up with what is an unprecedented half-a-billion dollar bond.

Thirty bond companies — they don't do that kind of business. Now, this is a case straight out of the old Soviet Union. No victims here. The banks that New York claims were defrauded, none of them complained. They all made money, paid on time with interest. They were eager to do business with Donald Trump again.

