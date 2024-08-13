SEAN HANNITY: Kamala Harris was too radical, too extreme even for Democratic primary voters

Fox News host Sean Hannity unravels Vice President Kamala Harris’ radical record on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: America needs to understand that what we are watching is an illusion. It is a lie. It's built on a mountain of lies. If anyone in the media mob told the truth about who Kamala Harris and her running mate, who they are, and they played their extremism in their own words, and people were fully informed about what she truly believes, what she has said she believes, the vice president would lose in a landslide this November.

WHITE HOUSE SAYING THERE'S 'NO DAYLIGHT' BETWEEN BIDEN, HARRIS RIDICULED AS 'TRUMP CAMPAIGN AD'

In 2019, she couldn't even make it to Iowa in the Democratic primary. She was too radical, too extreme even for Democratic primary voters. Now think about this. As a candidate for president, she vowed to ban fracking and offshore drilling. She promised to confiscate guns, a mandatory gun buyback program from all of you law-abiding American citizens, and cash bail for those who broke the law. She co-sponsored the socialist $93 trillion Green New Deal in the U.S. Senate. She was the sponsor and promised to ram that through Congress and, you know, use the filibuster and get rid of that and change the rules.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also promised to decriminalize illegal immigration, forced you to cover the bill for health care, housing, food, education for anybody that enters our country illegally, and Kamala even co-sponsored a 'Medicare-for-all' bill with our fellow socialist Bernie Sanders, and declared that she would eliminate all private health insurance.