White House saying there's 'no daylight' between Biden, Harris ridiculed as 'Trump campaign ad'

The White House confirming there was "no daylight" between President Biden and Vice President Harris on policy issues was seen as a death knell to the Harris campaign by some X users Monday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized to reporters during her latest briefing how "aligned" Biden and Harris have been during Biden’s term and how the vice president has been a "critical part" of all the president's accomplishments.

"[Harris is] going to lay out her vision. But again, they've been aligned, you know, they've been aligned for the last three and a half years. There's not been any daylight," Jean Pierre said.

This response quickly inspired mockery across social media, with many predicting the clip will show up in upcoming ads for former President Trump.

Podcast host Siraj Hashmi commented, "If I were Trump, I would run this ad daily and remind Americans from now until Election Day that the misery they're experiencing under Biden will continue and likely get worse under Kamala."

Daily Caller writer Mary Rooke wrote, "KJP admitted that there would be no difference between Biden-Harris and Harris-Walz. This should scare every parent who is currently fighting inflation. She owns the policies that financially buried Americans these last three years and will make them worse in the next four."

"This is officially a Four More Years campaign. White House itself admits as much," National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin said.

"You can be sure this will be featuring in a Trump campaign ad in the Fall. I bet they call it ‘No Daylight,’" ABC News contributor Sarah Isgur wrote.

"Annnnd... there goes Kamala efforts to distance herself from the last three years of Border failure as border czar," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock joked.

Former Trump White House communications advisor Ben Williamson joked, "cc: Political press who continue covering Kamala Harris as a fresh new outsider, untethered from Joe Biden. You can stop doing that now!"

"That's going to be a fun one to come back," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller remarked.

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt commented on the statement from her X account and thanked Jean-Pierre.

"Thank you @PressSec for confirming: there is ‘no daylight’ between Kamala and Joe! Kamala owns the border crisis. Kamala owns inflation. Kamala owns the wars, chaos, and crime over the past 4 years," Leavitt wrote.

In an exclusive comment to Fox News Digital, Leavitt added, "Today, the Biden White House confirmed what the Kamala Harris refuses to admit: there is NO daylight between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. Kamala owns the illegal immigration crisis that continues to rage on our southern border; and Kamala owns the inflation crisis that has made food, rent, and gas unaffordable."

She continued, "Electing Kamala would be like hiring the thief who robbed your house to put new locks on the door. Kamala created this mess – she cannot be trusted to clean it up."

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.