SEAN HANNITY: Kamala Harris was coronated after winning zero primary votes

The DNC wasn't democratic, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Sean Hannity unravels the consequences of Biden-Harris policies on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Tonight, the Democratic National Convention is now finally over, thankfully, but there wasn't anything really Democratic about it, was there? Kamala Harris was coronated after winning zero primary votes.  

TRUMP ‘PROBABLY WINS’ IF ELECTION IS ABOUT POLICY, CNN HOST SAYS 

Last night's acceptance speech was short on details, full of a lot of lies, and what was missing more than anything else was any list of accomplishments she could say that she has achieved over the last three and a half years. Now, the reason for this is simple. There are no accomplishments. Biden-Harris economic policies, they have failed. You feel that every day. 

Their immigration policies have resulted in murder and rape and violence and are costing all of you billions of dollars every single year. Biden-Harris energy policies are breaking the bank for over half the country. They don't need to be this high. Their support of defund, dismantle, no bail laws are similarly a disaster for we the people. Biden-Harris foreign policy ... has frankly emboldened every bad actor on the world stage.  

