SEAN HANNITY: Indictment against Trump is a 'political hit job' by Alvin Bragg

Sean Hannity rips into Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for throwing the rule of law "to the wind" following a New York grand jury's indictment of former President Donald Trump on "Hannity."

TRUMP INDICTED AFTER MANHATTAN DA PROBE FOR HUSH MONEY PAYMENTS

SEAN HANNITY: Former President Donald J. Trump has been indicted by a criminal court in New York City. He will be arraigned in Manhattan at some point next week. We are told that will likely be Tuesday. Fake news CNN is reporting that he could face over 30 charges. In a statement, Trump is saying, "Political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history. From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower and even before I was sworn in as your president of the U.S., the radical left Democrats, the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this country, they have been engaged in a witch hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement. You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; impeachment hoax one, impeachment hoax two; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this."

He's right. After years of partisan witch hunts, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, he has literally thrown the rule of law to the wind in exchange for a cheap act of petty political vengeance, and he has brought the criminalization of political differences now to an entire new level. This is repulsive. It's a disgusting political hit job, the likes of which we have never seen in this country. It's never happened before. Now Pandora's box has officially been opened. We have a new era of political revenge and a weaponized justice system is now upon all of us. And tonight, the exact charges — they're saying as many as 34 — they're not known, but they seem to be stemming from what is a convoluted, so-called, what we call novel legal theory used by far-left DA Alvin Bragg to criminalize what? A nondisclosure agreement from seven years ago past the statute of limitations, investigated to death, rejected by the DOJ, by the Mueller investigation, the FEC, Bragg's predecessor and even initially by Bragg himself. This is not a strong case by any stretch of the imagination and frankly, no fair, honest or honorable DA would ever bring these charges, or in the words, the infamous words of James Comey, no reasonable prosecutor would ever prosecute such a petty and weak case.