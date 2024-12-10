SEAN HANNITY: This is a disturbing glimpse into the radical elements that represent the new radical left

Expand / Collapse search
Sean Hannity By Sean Hannity Fox News
Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses the media's coverage of the Daniel Penny trial and the UnitedHealthcare CEO case on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity compares how the left is covering the Daniel Penny verdict and the arrest of murder suspect Luigi Mangione on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: We begin tonight with two other stories out of New York City that provide a very disturbing glimpse into the radical elements that represent the new modern, extreme, radical Democratic Party.  

UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED AT PENNSYLVANIA MCDONALD'S 

As we speak, some on the left (are) now literally cheering for the cold-blooded killer accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. This guy was a husband and a father. 

At the very same time, they are vilifying Daniel Penny, who was just found not guilty of negligent homicide by a New York City jury. Well, prosecutors, attempted to throw Penny in prison after he restrained what was a deranged career criminal who was high on drugs, making death threats, lunging at passengers on a New York City subway. 

Sean Hannity currently serves as host of FOX News Channel's (FNC) Hannity (weeknights, 9 PM/ET). Based in New York, he joined the network in 1996 and achieved the title as the longest-running current primetime host in cable news in television history.