SEAN HANNITY: This is a disturbing glimpse into the radical elements that represent the new radical left

Fox News host Sean Hannity compares how the left is covering the Daniel Penny verdict and the arrest of murder suspect Luigi Mangione on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: We begin tonight with two other stories out of New York City that provide a very disturbing glimpse into the radical elements that represent the new modern, extreme, radical Democratic Party.

UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED AT PENNSYLVANIA MCDONALD'S

As we speak, some on the left (are) now literally cheering for the cold-blooded killer accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson . This guy was a husband and a father.

