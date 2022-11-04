Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

SEAN HANNITY: Dems are attempting to gin up fear by dehumanizing half the country

Hannity highlights how Dems are verbally attacking Republicans

Sean Hannity discussed how the left is increasing their attacks on Republicans as midterms grow closer on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: DEMOCRATS ARE NOW PLAYING THE BLAME GAME

SEAN HANNITY: I see what's happening here – devoid of anything positive at all that they can run on, Democrats, they're now attempting to gin up fear by dehumanizing half the country. Now, this week alone, they compared, let's see, Republican suburban women to roaches. They compared conservatives to Nazis. They accused us of plotting to overthrow democracy. They said that America's streets will run red with blood if Republicans get elected. We're not exaggerating. We report. You decide. 

Now, according to the left, the only crisis in America is Republicans can win an election. Violent crime is a vast right wing conspiracy theory in their world. The border being totally out of control – no it's secure if you listen to them. Gas prices, according to Democrats, are really low. The economy's just great. Inflation is only a term being used by Republicans to drive turnout, according to MSDNC chief economic expert Joy Reid. 

