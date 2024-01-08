SEAN HANNITY: All Democrats want at the end of the day is power

Fox News host Sean Hannity says Democrats are resorting to "fear-mongering" as the 2024 presidential election approaches on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Democracy in peril. Trump, MAGA Republicans, January 6th, abortion, identity politics, fear-mongering. That's all you're going to hear from the Democratic Party and their surrogates and their willing accomplices in the media mob from now until Election Day in November. Biden has given up on his fake pledge to fight for the soul of our nation. Instead, he's looking to divide and conquer. He's actually adopted the Eric Holder strategy of "if they go low, kick them." That's his style of campaigning. Or at least that's what the Democratic Party is trying to do. Now, Joe barely knows what day of the week it actually is, and will spend most of the upcoming year in his basement or in the White House basement, or on the beach somewhere, resting and relaxing. But so far, it's not working for Joe Biden.

DISASTROUS POLLS PROVE DEMOCRATS NEED A BACKUP PLAN FOR 2024

Voters remain angry at their president. Look at these polls. The president is down in nearly every single swing state in the country. And now two of the biggest Trump haters in America are reportedly freaking out. That would be former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. They apparently are getting very, very nervous. According to the Washington Post, during a meeting at the White House, "Obama grew animated" discussing the 2024 election and the former president, uh, Donald Trump's potential return to power scares him. And meanwhile, Michelle Obama expressed her fears on a recent podcast.



Now the Obamas are completely out of touch. We know that. But they are right to worry about Joe Biden's political chances. The Biden White House has mismanaged pretty much everything: the Afghanistan withdrawal, the disaster that is our border, the attacks in the Middle East, war in Europe, Bidenomics, inflation. Is there anything that's going well? Are you better off than you were four years ago? What drives elections? Peace and prosperity? Okay, well, the world is not so peaceful. Joe Biden's getting bullied by China, Russia, Iran and seemingly everybody else. And on prosperity, 60% of our fellow Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.

Democrats have done great damage to the democratic process despite their melodramatic, you know, pleas to save democracy and their Nazi analogies. They're the ones ripping Republicans off the ballot without any due process. Now, that's a pretty innovative way if you really want to save democracy. And they are the ones attempting to jail their chief political rival in an election year. Again, they don't care about democracy. This is a slogan. This is a political strategy. All they really want at the end of the day is power.