Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

SEAN HANNITY: The continuing resolution is a 'total, unmitigated disaster'

Hannity reacts to Republicans' plans to fund the government

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Congress’ work has been ‘unacceptable,’ says Sean Hannity Video

Congress’ work has been ‘unacceptable,’ says Sean Hannity

Fox News host Sean Hannity gives his take on the House’s stopgap funding bill on ‘Hannity.’

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out House Republicans for the stopgap funding bill that was released in an effort to avoid a government shutdown in his opening monologue Wednesday on "Hannity." As of Wednesday, the U.S. national debt – which is a measure of what U.S. taxpayers were on the hook for to the nation’s creditors – had passed $36 trillion, and showed no signs of slowing down, with a projected $2 trillion deficit for 2025.

SEAN HANNITY: Tonight, it appears that Donald Trump will be faced with yet another Biden-era disaster when he takes office in January. This one might involve a government shutdown. 

Now, that continuing resolution now in Congress, it is a total, unmitigated disaster. It's hard to fathom after this election that these elected officials, they think that the government, as usual – the swamp as usual – is going to continue. It's not. This would fund the government through March, but at what cost? Raise the debt ceiling. At what cost? Why should Donald Trump have to raise the debt ceiling when it's Joe Biden's problem? 

Now, this bill is over 1,500 pages. It spends so lavishly on pet projects – let's see, a new bridge in Baltimore along with an additional $100 billion for vague disaster relief programs and another 10 billion in farm subsidies. The resolution also expands the federal bureaucracy, funding a new Office of Telecommunications Spectrum Management and a new National Blockchain Deployment Advisory Committee. 

HOUSE GOP LEADERS SCRAMBLE FOR PLAN B AFTER TRUMP, MUSK LEAD CONSERVATIVE FURY AGAINST SPENDING BILL

The spending bill also gives the state of Maryland a group of National Guard fighter jets. It also transfers ownership of RFK Stadium from the federal government to Washington, D.C. Why are we giving them our stadium? In other words, you paid for it, a hugely valuable asset owned by the American taxpayers. What, given to far-left residents of the D.C. swamp? 

New spending bill in limbo after Musk criticizes Congress on social media Video

Now, for some reason, this bill also makes clothing, textile imports from Haiti duty free, but bans lithium batteries from other countries. Explain that one. The cherry on top of all this continuing resolution is a pay increase for members of Congress. That's right. I think they worked a whopping 138 days, if my count is correct, a pay increase that actually few deserve. And for more than a decade, lawmakers have worked an average of about 140 days per year. That's all they work. It's a part-time job. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And sadly, as a whole, their work has been unacceptable. Our budget is out of control. The bureaucratic state is a nightmare. The executive branch is rarely held in check. As I've been saying, it is time to get back to constitutional order.

This article was written by Fox News staff.