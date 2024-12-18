SEAN HANNITY: The continuing resolution is a 'total, unmitigated disaster'

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out House Republicans for the stopgap funding bill that was released in an effort to avoid a government shutdown in his opening monologue Wednesday on "Hannity." As of Wednesday, the U.S. national debt – which is a measure of what U.S. taxpayers were on the hook for to the nation’s creditors – had passed $36 trillion, and showed no signs of slowing down, with a projected $2 trillion deficit for 2025.

SEAN HANNITY: Tonight, it appears that Donald Trump will be faced with yet another Biden-era disaster when he takes office in January. This one might involve a government shutdown.

Now, that continuing resolution now in Congress, it is a total, unmitigated disaster. It's hard to fathom after this election that these elected officials, they think that the government, as usual – the swamp as usual – is going to continue. It's not. This would fund the government through March, but at what cost? Raise the debt ceiling. At what cost? Why should Donald Trump have to raise the debt ceiling when it's Joe Biden's problem?

Now, this bill is over 1,500 pages. It spends so lavishly on pet projects – let's see, a new bridge in Baltimore along with an additional $100 billion for vague disaster relief programs and another 10 billion in farm subsidies. The resolution also expands the federal bureaucracy, funding a new Office of Telecommunications Spectrum Management and a new National Blockchain Deployment Advisory Committee.

The spending bill also gives the state of Maryland a group of National Guard fighter jets. It also transfers ownership of RFK Stadium from the federal government to Washington, D.C. Why are we giving them our stadium? In other words, you paid for it, a hugely valuable asset owned by the American taxpayers. What, given to far-left residents of the D.C. swamp?

Now, for some reason, this bill also makes clothing, textile imports from Haiti duty free, but bans lithium batteries from other countries. Explain that one. The cherry on top of all this continuing resolution is a pay increase for members of Congress. That's right. I think they worked a whopping 138 days, if my count is correct, a pay increase that actually few deserve. And for more than a decade, lawmakers have worked an average of about 140 days per year. That's all they work. It's a part-time job.

And sadly, as a whole, their work has been unacceptable. Our budget is out of control. The bureaucratic state is a nightmare. The executive branch is rarely held in check. As I've been saying, it is time to get back to constitutional order.