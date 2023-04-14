Sean Hannity: China's 'dangerous coalition' is growing

Fox News host Sean Hannity warned China's 'dangerous coalition' is growing as world leaders rush to meet President Xi Jinping in Friday's opening monologue.

SEAN HANNITY: As Biden spent the week embarrassing himself and the U.S. in Ireland, China's dangerous coalition grew even larger. Now, even fake news CNN, they are raising the alarm about the number of world leaders now rushing to meet with President Xi of China. So let me be very clear. These countries have made a deliberate, calculated decision to side with China. In other words, they're betting on China being the dominant world leader in the world. And you know what? That's not good for us because it's always been the United States that they look to. They are seeing nothing but weakness under Joe Biden and failed leadership under Joe Biden. And under President Trump, they saw strong leadership. That's why we saw a coalition that was built that I didn't think we'd ever see in our lifetime that included the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain and Egypt. They all bet on the U.S. when Donald Trump was president. That coalition was built by Donald Trump, and it is now crumbling day by day right before our eyes. Now they're betting on China. They don't want to be on the wrong side in terms of what country ultimately wins out and is the world's most dominant superpower.

FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON REJECTS ‘AMERICAN RHYTHM’ ON TAIWAN, NODS TO CHINA'S ‘UNITY’ AFTER MEETING WITH XI

…

Now, last month, China brokered a deal between the Saudis and the Iranians. I never thought I'd see that in my lifetime. Sunni-Shia. Nope, they hated each other. Many are speculating it will soon now throw its weight into a deal between Saudi Arabia and Syria. That we hear is next. Meanwhile, according to the leaked documents, the UAE and Russia, they have reportedly deepened their ties while Egypt, which by the way, we give billions of dollars to, allegedly plan to secretly send thousands of rockets to Russia amid their war with Ukraine. In other words, they are choosing the other side. So even our allies are now abandoning Joe Biden and betting against America.