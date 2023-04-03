Expand / Collapse search
Sean Hannity: These charges are pathetically weak

Hannity emphasizes how Trump's indictment is entering a dark era of justice

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sean Hannity highlights how we are entering a dark era for American justice and how former President Trump’s indictment is political persecution on ‘Hannity.’

Sean Hannity ripped into how the left's attacks on former President Trump and examined the decline of American justice on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: INDICTMENT AGAINST TRUMP IS A ‘POLITICAL HIT JOB’ BY ALVIN BRAGG

SEAN HANNITY: We are just a few hours away from a very dark, a very corrosive chapter in American history with a sloppy DA clearly buckling to the radical left wing. Political pressure is now about to cause serious harm to our great republic. 

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during an election night event at Mar-a-Lago on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump spoke as the nation awaits the results of voting in the midterm elections. 

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during an election night event at Mar-a-Lago on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump spoke as the nation awaits the results of voting in the midterm elections.  ((Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images))

Tomorrow, at 11 a.m., former President Donald Trump is expected to arrive at New York City's criminal Court to be arraigned on a series of bizarre, farfetched charges surrounding what was a legal nondisclosure agreement signed more than six years ago. But according to the media mob, while we're watching the crime of the century. 

Today it was O.J. Simpson and the white Ford Bronco all over again. It was John Gotti finally being brought to justice. No man is above the law, they cheerfully exclaim in unison. Now, of course, in less than 24 hours, Donald Trump will be the first former president in history to be charged with a crime. But for what? 