SEAN HANNITY: America is now suffering from a severe violence and murder crisis

Fox News host Sean Hannity shed light on the spike in America's murder rate, arguing defunding and dismantling the police, releasing violent felons from prison and lax prosecutions are key factors.

SEAN HANNITY: We begin tonight with something really deadly serious. America is now suffering from what is a severe violence and murder crisis. Now, in fact, countrywide murder rate is now at the highest point in more than 20 years, and it's going higher, it seems, every day with another 4.3% increase in 2021 alone. Now, of course, you won't see any of these statistics on other networks because they hide. For example, in 2020, we had 574 riots and they refused to call riots, riots. We had thousands of injured cops, billions in property damage, and of course, we had dozens of dead Americans. But they weren't riots according to the left. You won't hear about it from Democrats. They love to politicize so-called gun violence only when it's politically convenient will they talk about it. And that's because these murders are devastating, and, by the way, often happening in Democratic run cities and towns because of Democratic policies and a Democratic narrative. Defunding, dismantling the police, vilifying the police, zero bail laws, releasing violent felons from prison, lax prosecution. And now, predictably, every night, city streets all around the country are lined with bodies. So the question is, how many more lives are Democrats willing to sacrifice for a narrative that is false? How long will they cling to, defund, dismantle the no bail laws?

…

For example, recently in New York City, the DEA dropped murder charges against the guy accused of stabbing a person to death over stolen shrimp and then immediately release this guy from prison. And now he's only being charged with first degree assault. Now, meanwhile, out in Los Angeles, it's not much better. The D.A. out there suspended a prosecutor for misgendering a child molester charged with murder who claims to now be a trans-woman. Why should that be a factor? If you commit murder, you should be charged with murder.