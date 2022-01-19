Sean Duffy on 'Fox & Friends First': Retiring Dems see 'bloodbath' coming in 2022 midterms

Former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy discussed the possible reasons behind the increasing House Democratic retirements ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. On "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday, Duffy said Democrats are expecting to lose the majority in the House and are making career changes before they lose their races in November.

SEAN DUFFY: Why is it happening right now for Democrats? Why are they leaving? Well, a year ago, Democrat party affiliation had a nine-point lead over Republicans. Today, Republicans have a five-point lead over Democrats. That's a 14-point swing. So Democrats today look and say, ‘This is going to be a bloodbath. A red tsunami is going to crash upon our shores, and I want to make a decision not to run.’ And there's two groups in these numbers. The first group is Democrats who are in hard seats or moderate seats – they think are going to lose. So they're going to make a career change right now before they actually lose that race.

But the second group are Democrats from safe seats, and they realize they're going to be in the minority. And what's happened is Democrats have been so abusive to the minority, to Republicans, over the last four years – have had no respect for them. I think these Democrats in safe seats understand that when they're in the minority, it's going to be absolutely horrible because Republicans are going to treat them the same way Democrats have been treating Republicans for the last three years.

