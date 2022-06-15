Sean Duffy blasts Biden on border crisis: 'He wants chaos'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Sean Duffy called out the Biden administration and Department of Homeland Security on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday for their plan to punish border agents who were falsely accused of "whipping" Haitian migrants last year.

DHS SET TO PUNISH BORDER PATROL AGENTS ACCUSED IN HAITIAN MIGRANT ‘WHIPPING’ INCIDENT

SEAN DUFFY: They're targeting the Border Patrol, which is the consequence of this is you're going to have cops and Border Patrol agents go, you know what? You can pay me to not do my job. I'll stand back, let criminals run free. I'll let you know illegals come into the country without my enforcement. You get chaos with these policies, which frankly, I think that's what Democrats want. That's what Joe Biden wants. He wants chaos, right. He's not on the side of the American citizen who says, listen, we want a secure border. He's on the side of migrants. And I think the purpose behind this is to say, I want to minimize and demoralize what it means to be an American citizen. Citizenship should mean something if borders mean something. But if your citizenship means nothing, anyone can come into the country. And that's where the Biden administration is on the border. And by the way, I think it's exemplified in how they're treating these border agents.

