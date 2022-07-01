Sean Duffy: Americans need to be proud of who we are

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' Sean Duffy called out people who are ashamed of the United States and explained why Americans have a lot to be proud of on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

SEAN DUFFY: When it comes down to it, we need to be proud of who we are. Don't let anyone tell you or your kids that we should be ashamed of this country, because there's so much to be proud of. Since 1776, the United States has only grown stronger and stronger and stronger. We're the most innovative and creative country in the world.

We're the land of opportunity. People travel far and wide to come right here to America . We're the most generous country in the world. We give and give to other countries who aren't as fortunate because we want to help people. What other country sends their young men to other parts of the world to fight, not for power, not for money, but solely for other people's freedom? And we're the most free country on this earth.

