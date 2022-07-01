Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sean Duffy: Americans need to be proud of who we are

Sean Duffy says the US has grown stronger and stronger

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Sean Duffy: America is constantly being divided Video

Sean Duffy: America is constantly being divided

Fox News' Sean Duffy calls out Democrats for teaching Americans that they should be ashamed of American exceptionalism on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' Sean Duffy called out people who are ashamed of the United States and explained why Americans have a lot to be proud of on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

SEAN DUFFY: When it comes down to it, we need to be proud of who we are. Don't let anyone tell you or your kids that we should be ashamed of this country, because there's so much to be proud of. Since 1776, the United States has only grown stronger and stronger and stronger. We're the most innovative and creative country in the world. 

4TH OF JULY: WHAT IS IT AND WHY DO WE CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAY WITH FIREWORKS? 

We're the land of opportunity. People travel far and wide to come right here to America. We're the most generous country in the world. We give and give to other countries who aren't as fortunate because we want to help people. What other country sends their young men to other parts of the world to fight, not for power, not for money, but solely for other people's freedom? And we're the most free country on this earth. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

That's something to be proud of. We're the land where everyone is equal and every single American matters. That's never going to change, so we should be proud of our identity and stick up for a country that will always stick by us. 

Sean Duffy: America is constantly being divided Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.