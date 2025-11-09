Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Scott Bessent confronts George Stephanopoulos for labeling GOP 'terrorists' during 1995 government shutdown

George Stephanopoulos served as a Clinton advisor during the 1995 government shutdowns

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Scott Bessent spars with George Stephanopoulos over past comments on shutdowns Video

Scott Bessent spars with George Stephanopoulos over past comments on shutdowns

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reminded George Stephanopoulos about his past comments on Republicans during a government shutdown.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confronted ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday for calling Republicans "terrorists" during the 1995 government shutdown.

Stephanopoulos asked Bessent on Sunday's "This Week" about the Trump administration's plan to end the ongoing government shutdown. Bessent reminded Stephanopoulos about his own experience handling a government shutdown when he served as an advisor to former President Bill Clinton.

"The best way to do it — and look, you were involved in a lot of these in the ’90s," Bessent said. "And, you know, you basically called the Republicans terrorists and, you know, you said that it is not the responsible party that keeps the government closed. And so, what we need is five brave, moderate Democratic senators to cross the aisle, because right now it is 52–3, 52–3. Five Democrats can cross the aisle and reopen the government. That’s the best way to do it, George."

SCOTT BESSENT REJECTS NBC HOST’S NARRATIVE THAT TRUMP IS TO BLAME FOR ONGOING SHUTDOWN

George Stephanopoulos

George Stephanopoulos served as an advisor for the Clinton administration in 1005. (ABC/Paula Lobo via Getty Images)

"I can disagree with you about the history there, but we don’t have a history lesson right now," Stephanopoulos responded.

"No, no, no. George, George, George," Bessent interrupted. "If you want, I’ve got all your quotes here. I got all your quotes here, George."

Stephanopoulos claimed that Bessent's comments were a "mischaracterization of history" and then repeated his original question.

SPEAKER JOHNSON, ABC’S STEPHANOPOULOS CLASH OVER GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN, ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS GETTING HEALTHCARE

In a 2000 PBS interview, Stephanopoulos described how there were concerns over whether the Democrats or Republicans would be blamed more for the government shutdown that occurred in late 1995 and early 1996. He said the Democratic Party's strategy relied on accusing Republicans of "blackmailing the country" for shutting down the government.

Bessent in front of U.S. flag

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent repeatedly pressed George Stephanopoulos about his smearing of Republicans for government shutdowns. (Magnus Lejhall/Getty Images)

"Our strategy was very simple. We couldn’t buckle, and we had to say that they were blackmailing the country to get their way. In order to get their tax cut, they were willing to shut down the government, throw the country into default for the first time in its history and cut Medicare, Social Security, education and the environment just so they could get their way. And we were trying to say that they were basically terrorists, and it worked," Stephanopoulos said.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS BATTLES JD VANCE OVER TOM HOMAN BRIBERY CLAIMS, ABRUPTLY ENDS INTERVIEW

At the time, Republicans held the majority in Congress under then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

George Stephanopoulos

George Stephanopoulos told PBS in 2000 that the Democratic Party's strategy for Republicans on the government shutdown was to "basically" call them terrorists. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to ABC News for comment.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue