Scott Bessent confronts George Stephanopoulos for labeling GOP 'terrorists' during 1995 government shutdown

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confronted ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday for calling Republicans "terrorists" during the 1995 government shutdown.

Stephanopoulos asked Bessent on Sunday's "This Week" about the Trump administration's plan to end the ongoing government shutdown. Bessent reminded Stephanopoulos about his own experience handling a government shutdown when he served as an advisor to former President Bill Clinton.

"The best way to do it — and look, you were involved in a lot of these in the ’90s," Bessent said. "And, you know, you basically called the Republicans terrorists and, you know, you said that it is not the responsible party that keeps the government closed. And so, what we need is five brave, moderate Democratic senators to cross the aisle, because right now it is 52–3, 52–3. Five Democrats can cross the aisle and reopen the government. That’s the best way to do it, George."

"I can disagree with you about the history there, but we don’t have a history lesson right now," Stephanopoulos responded.

"No, no, no. George, George, George," Bessent interrupted. "If you want, I’ve got all your quotes here. I got all your quotes here, George."

Stephanopoulos claimed that Bessent's comments were a "mischaracterization of history" and then repeated his original question.

In a 2000 PBS interview, Stephanopoulos described how there were concerns over whether the Democrats or Republicans would be blamed more for the government shutdown that occurred in late 1995 and early 1996. He said the Democratic Party's strategy relied on accusing Republicans of "blackmailing the country" for shutting down the government.

"Our strategy was very simple. We couldn’t buckle, and we had to say that they were blackmailing the country to get their way. In order to get their tax cut, they were willing to shut down the government, throw the country into default for the first time in its history and cut Medicare, Social Security, education and the environment just so they could get their way. And we were trying to say that they were basically terrorists, and it worked," Stephanopoulos said.

At the time, Republicans held the majority in Congress under then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

