Schumer under fire from Democrats for supporting Republican spending bill, fueling leadership concerns: report

A growing number of Democratic politicians, strategists and consultants are signaling anger against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after he supported the Republican spending bill.

"He’s done a great deal of damage to the party," Indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin told Politico after Schumer's controversial decision to support the Republican spending bill.

Levin arranged a call to raise questions around Schumer's leadership capabilities and "seriously consider if the current [Democratic] leadership is equipped to handle the moment we’re in."

DEMS CRY FOUL AFTER SCHUMER'S ANNOUNCEMENT ON IMPENDING VOTE TO AVERT GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

The spending bill passed, 62-38, averting a government shutdown.

"I have not seen such uniting anger across the party in a long, long time," Democratic operative Charlotte Clymer told Politico, adding that "Sen. Schumer has managed to unite us far more than Trump has in recent months."

One Democratic senator speaking anonymously to Politico said that Schumer's plan was ill-conceived.

"There’s a lot of concern about the failure to have a plan and execute on it," the senator said. "It’s not like you couldn’t figure out that this is what was going to happen."

'BIG WIN': TRUMP TOUTS FEDERAL FUNDING BILL PASSAGE IN THE HOUSE

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., sidestepped questions on Friday about whether he had confidence in Schumer as a leader.

Early during the press conference, Jeffries was asked if it was time for new leadership in the Senate, to which he replied, "Next question." Jeffries gave the same answer when asked later if he had "lost confidence" in Schumer.

The top House Democrat was directly questioned twice about Schumer during a hastily-announced press conference to emphasize their opposition to Republicans' government funding bill.

Schumer's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.