Scalise recalls fighting for his life five years after being shot: 'God performed miracles that day'

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., touted his colleague and friend Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, as one of his heroes for saving his life five years ago after Scalise was shot while Republicans were practicing for the 2017 Congressional Baseball Game.

Scalise recounted the incident on "Fox & Friends" ahead of Thursday night's game, five years after he and four others were injured when a gunman opened fire at Eugene Simpson Park in Virginia.

"That day I was just fighting for my life," Scalise told Fox News’ Carley Shimkus during their morning practice at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Scalise said he could feel his body shutting down and that he arrived at the hospital with zero blood pressure.

"They said I didn't even have a minute left," he said while standing beside Wenstrup. "If this guy wouldn’t have jumped into action so quick and put a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, I wouldn't have even made it to the hospital."

Wenstrup said he planned to go into the outfield prior to the shooting, which would have put him in the gunman’s path.

"For some reason, I changed my mind to go to the batting cage," he said. "So that was very fortunate. And all I kept thinking was, ‘Keep my eye on Steve. Get to him as soon as you can.’"

After Wenstrup was able to get to Scalise, he assessed his condition utilizing skills he learned in Iraq while serving with the Army Reserve.

"I knew right away that he was in much more trouble than people thought," Wenstrup said.

Scalise spent three days in a coma as a result of his injuries but has since made a full recovery.

"God performed miracles that day," Scalise said. "If you don’t believe in miracles, talk to me."

Scalise returned to the field the following year and again played in the congressional game.

The Republicans Thursday morning said they’re ready to play.

"This is going to be a really good game," Scalise said of the annual bipartisan event. "And we raise about a million and a half dollars for local charities, too."

The 2022 Congressional Baseball Game for Charity airs tonight at 7:05 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 2 and will stream on Fox Nation.