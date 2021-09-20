SC mother joins outraged parents pushing back against school mask mandate: 'This is wrong'

A South Carolina mother is among a group of outraged parents slamming the mask mandate in the Charleston County school district.

"I stand exactly where I stood four weeks ago where this is wrong. Their enforcement plan includes today, where they will have a conference with any student who is unmasked. Mind you, they are minors, and there is not going to be a parent present," Regan told "Fox & Friends."

Regan said that the school will be separating the students and bringing them to separate areas of the school to do remote learning if they are not masked.

"On the third day, they will be sending the students home. Not only do you have bullying students, but you are isolating them. You are segregating them. You are discriminating against students who just want to breathe fresh air. They have been doing it for the last four weeks."

Regan said the COVID case numbers in Charleston County are on the decline.

The district voted a few weeks ago to implement a mask requirement for all students and staff as well as anyone who comes on campus while school is in session through mid-October.

The state’s second-largest public school district, which serves nearly 50,000 students, is requiring masks in schools despite a state budget proviso that bans districts from doing so without risking funding.

The district is the first school board to openly defy the state budget proviso that went into effect last month and prohibits South Carolina educational institutions from using appropriated funds to require masks, the Associated Press reported .

In a statement sent to Fox News, Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board Chair, Rev. Dr. Eric Mack, said there is a "clear expectation" that "all staff, students, and visitors wear facemasks inside school facilities until at least October 15, 2021, in order to help slow the spread of COVID ."

Regan said her family does what they can to keep themselves healthy such as taking vitamins, exercise, and eating healthy.

"We are having extremely low almost statistically zero percent passing and complications are very rare. And I don’t think that it’s fair for our students to have to wear a mask all day," she said.

Several other states — including Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Michigan — have reported school-related COVID-19 outbreaks in recent weeks.

Fox News' Talia Kaplan contributed to this report.