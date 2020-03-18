Savannah Guthrie anchors ‘Today’ from home amid coronavirus concerns: ‘I have a mild sore throat and runny nose’

NBC News’ flagship “Today” morning show continues to face coronavirus-related challenges.

Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie hosted the show from her home on Wednesday.

"Well, this will be a first. I’m going to be anchoring ‘Today’ from my house! In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I’m staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose,” Guthrie tweeted on Tuesday night.

“This was the advice of NBC’s superb medical team and my bosses. I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time – but during these extra days, it’s on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us,” Guthrie added.

Guthrie’s announcement as “Today” began airing taped segments Tuesday during the 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. hours amid concerns after a staffer on the show tested positive for coronavirus.

She tweeted a photo of her husband serving as a “producer and technician” from their basement studio.

The show began with a brief acknowledgment of the situation and co-host Hoda Kotb joked that she was lonely in the studio.

“Now we’re really socially distancing,” Guthrie said. “Here I am, I’m working from home."

Al Roker and Craig Melvin also are staying away from NBC’s headquarters but have done various segments from their homes, too.

NBC News president Noah Oppenheim told staffers in a memo Sunday that the employee who tested positive for coronavirus is experiencing "mild symptoms" and undergoing treatment.

NBC News is "taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our teams, which includes multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room and studio,'' Oppenheim said, according to “Today.”

NBC is examining which employees were in close proximity to the staffer who tested positive and asking them to self-quarantine, according to “Today.”

“Today” is broadcast from NBC’s Rockefeller Center studios in the heart of New York City, which has been impacted significantly by the coronavirus pandemic.

Guthrie and Kotb will co-anchor “Today” live from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. before pivoting to previously taped segments at the 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. hours, with the exception of live news updates at the top of each hour. The situation is fluid and its unclear when things will get back to normal.

“Broadcast plans are subject to change as the news evolves, and the show will continue to follow guidance from authorities,” a person familiar with the situation told Fox News.