Sarah Sanders on Trump’s coronavirus response: Why is the media ignoring Fauci’s defense?

The media continues to bash President Trump for his toned-down response to the coronavirus pandemic, even though allegations have been debunked by officials, former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said to Fox News’ “Media Buzz.”

Since journalist Bob Woodward publicly pinned the president for “downplaying” the virus in his book "Rage," Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci has come out and defended Trump, saying he listened to the professionals and followed their advice.

“I wonder why the media’s not leaning on Dr. Fauci’s statement anymore,” Sanders asked.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN ADVISER BLASTS 'MYTH' THAT POTUS BOTCHED CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

The former press secretary recapped Trump’s response, starting with his address of the impending outbreak during his State of the Union address in January, while Democrats “attacked” the president for taking action.

“Nancy Pelosi was wandering around Chinatown telling people not to worry,” she said. “Joe Biden was saying not to panic. The president was actually enacting travel restrictions from China, probably saving thousands, if not millions of lives by acting early.”

For Trump to dampen panic surrounding the crisis is not “out of the ordinary,” Sanders explained, and he found a good balance between protecting lives and livelihoods.

“Now we have Joe Biden saying he’ll shut it all down again, which would be absolutely devastating and dangerous for small businesses and companies across the country,” she said.