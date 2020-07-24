Sarah Sanders on newly released FBI document: More evidence of 'mass conspiracy' to take down Trump

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Friday reacted to the newly released document revealing that the FBI agent who delivered the defensive briefing on election interference to the Trump campaign in August 2016 “actively listened” for certain topics – using it as a “cover” to monitor then-candidate Donald Trump and Michael Flynn,

“I think this report confirms what we've known all along, the level of corruption and how outrageous members of the Obama administration were to try to take down a democratically elected president,” Sanders told “Outnumbered Overtime.”

Sanders said such plots against a democratically elected president “happen in third-world countries.”

“This is not the type of thing that should happen in the United States of America. People like disgraced former FBI director, liar and leaker James Comey, I think, have fingerprints all over this and I think it is a good thing that the administration and the president have held their feet to the fire and made sure we got to the bottom of this,” Sanders said.

The document, obtained by Fox News, was declassified by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and transmitted to Capitol Hill.

The document reflects typewritten notes by FBI agent Joe Pientka after an Aug. 17, 2016, briefing to then-candidate Trump, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, "in support of ODNI briefings provided to U.S. presidential candidates and two of their advisers."

The briefing, which was held at the FBI's New York field office, also included a "13-minute defensive briefing" delivered by Pientka. The ODNI briefer was Edward Gistaro, according to the document

Sanders said the Trump administration spent three years “fighting the outrageous and ridiculous Russia collusion hoax.”

“Now the truth, finally, is starting to come out and I think the report is further confirmation of what we have known all along,” Sanders said, calling out a "mass conspiracy to undermine the 2016 election" by talking about accusations of Trump-Russia collusion.