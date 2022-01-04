Sara Carter investigates: Exclusive access to Texas DPS lab processing fentanyl seizures

President Biden's open border policies continue to implicitly usher in untold amounts of illegal narcotics, as hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants and trafficking cartel organizations have had near-unfettered access to the United States.

The crisis is also reaching communities far from the border, where repercussions of the fentanyl trade specifically are leading to the illness and deaths of Americans, Sara Carter reported Tuesday on "Hannity."

"Tens of thousands of bereaved parents as well as law enforcement officials across the country are trying to warn the nation about a crisis, a drug crisis of non-addicts, where counterfeit fentanyl pills and fentanyl are killing our children and killing people regardless of age," she told host Sean Hannity, before presenting an inside look at a Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab.

An agent at the crime lab, Jennifer Hatch, told Carter that as new drugs emerge, and "new analogs" appear, she and her colleagues are doing their best to combat the drug surge, as well as to figure out what quantities of the deadly toxin are coming into the United States.

Hatch said it takes only 2 mg of fentanyl, which Carter showed was a barely visible few crystals in a test tube, to kill an adult.

Those drugs, Carter said, have made their way into places like schools and elsewhere — where at times unsuspecting drug users ingest a cocktail that includes trace amounts of the narcotic; enough to kill them.

Hatch showed Carter a kilogram of fentanyl seized by authorities and brought to her Houston lab, adding that much of the fentanyl comes through the southern border, rather than directly from China or illicitly through the mail.

"People who think they can tell the difference between a real oxycontin and one that’s been manufactured in some lab somewhere, maybe in a trailer in Mexico, tell me how layman can tell the difference. Can they?"

"It's really hard," replied Hatch. "Even … in the lab, they can fool us. We don’t usually know it’s not a real tablet until we run it on our instruments and that it’s not totally different."

Carter reported the Texas DPS seized 918 lbs of fentanyl in 2021, which officials said was only a small portion of what has come over the porous border.