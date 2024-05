Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

San Francisco's decision to provide free beer and vodka to homeless alcoholics has sparked an uproar among some residents of the liberal city.

"How are you going to give [some] alcoholic some alcohol?" one man rhetorically asked Fox News contributor Sara Carter.

"That's some bull!"

The "Managed Alcohol Program" (MAP) operated by San Francisco's Department of Public Health serves regimented doses of alcohol to voluntary participants with alcohol addiction in an effort to keep the homeless off the streets and relieve the city's emergency services.

Experts say the program can save or extend lives, but critics wonder if the government would be better off funding treatment and sobriety programs instead.

SAN FRANCISCO UNDER FIRE FOR PROGRAM GIVING BOOZE TO HOMELESS ALCOHOLICS: ‘WHERE’S THE RECOVERY IN ALL THIS?'

Carter shared her conversations with a number of residents outraged by the pilot program on "Hannity" Tuesday.

"It's really conflicting to give alcohol to alcoholics because it's a disease. It's a condition that is basically an obsession of the mind that turns into an allergy of the body. And it's a disease that they can't help," another San Francisco resident told Carter.

"You're enabling, and the possibility is for them to die, end up in an institution or death."

NEWSOM GETS HILARIOUS REALITY CHECK AFTER TURNING TO PUBLIC FOR NEW STATE COIN DESIGN

MAP was established during the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent vulnerable homeless people who were placed in isolation in hotel rooms from suffering from alcohol withdrawal. But the program, which started with 10 beds, has since been expanded into a 20-bed program that operates out of a former hotel in Tenderloin with a $5 million annual budget, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

"If that's what the program is and it's giving away free alcohol, that's not a good use of money," one San Francisco resident said.

Alice Moughamian, the nurse manager of the Managed Alcohol Program and the San Francisco Sobering Center, noted there is a larger goal beyond recovery for alcoholics.

"Our goal at MAP is not to decrease the amount of alcohol that is consumed, or to taper someone towards abstinence, although both of these things have happened with clients in our program," she said in the October presentation. "The goal is to mitigate the many health, legal and interpersonal harms associated with unsafe alcohol use."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many residents nonetheless feel the program is making the city an "enabler" of addiction and misusing taxpayer funds.

"I feel like they are being an enabler," one man said. "They're giving people alcohol who clearly has an addiction. So if you're providing them with a means to get drunk, I mean, it makes no sense to me."

"You don't need to wean them off gradually," another added. "Or if you are, don't use taxpayer funds under the auspices of a government program to wean them."

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.