Samuel Jackson claims Trump broke Marvel co-star, says Trump represents same ‘rednecks’ that called him N-word

Actor Samuel L. Jackson claimed that the election of President Trump in 2016 broke his Marvel co-star Brie Larson while they were on set together.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the "Captain Marvel" actor and Hollywood legend described how he had to give Larson a pep talk to get through the shocking political upset that had many Hollywood liberals angry.

He also provided a few choice words for the former president and current GOP front-runner, claiming Trump represents the same rednecks that used to call him the N-word earlier in life.

Jackson has played comic book character Nick Fury in numerous Marvel movies, including "Captain Marvel," where he played alongside Larson, who portrayed the titular superhero.

Discussing their relationship in the conversation, Jackson noted how he became friends with the actress while they filmed 2017’s "Kong: Skull Island" as well as during another movie for Netflix. He recalled bonding with Larson over the 2016 election during the second film.

He stated, "We had done Kong together, which was not the most wonderful experience for either of us. We became great friends during that particular experience because we were having such a hard time."

Jackson added, "Then, when she was doing her movie [Unicorn Store] and trying to get a particular actor, I was in the makeup trailer with her and was like, ‘Why are you trying to hire this other actor and not trying to get me to do your movie?’ She said, ‘I didn’t think you’d ever do it… so, will you?’ And I was like, ‘Let’s do it.’"

He mentioned that Trump’s victory really brought her down, and that he had to motivate her to push through it.

"Then, we bonded through the election while we were doing her movie when Donald Trump won. She was broken, and I was like, "Don’t let ‘em break you. You have to be strong now," he said.

When "Captain Marvel" was released, Larson received criticism for highlighting and stressing the importance of diversity in movies. At the time actress leaned into the diversity-pushing elements of her film, which was Marvel’s first solo-female led move up until that point.

"I’m happy to be on the forefront of the normalization of this type of content and to prove once again that representation matters. Diverse storytelling matters, the female experience matters, and these are markers," she told the press.

The statement, among others, spurred backlash from some fans, which Jackson dismissed as "dudes who hate strong women."

"But she’s not going to let any of that stuff destroy her. These incel dudes who hate strong women, or the fact that she’s a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she’s genuinely that," he said.

Going back to Trump, Jackson claimed the former president, as well as the GOP reminds him of the same racist "rednecks" he grew up with.

"When I see Trump, I see the same rednecks I saw when I was growing up who called me "n----r" and tried to keep me in my place. That’s what the Republican Party is to me. They’re doing it to young people, gay people. They don’t care who you are. If you’re not them, you’re the enemy," he said.