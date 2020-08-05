Former US attorney doesn't buy Sally Yates' claim that James Comey went rogue on Flynn probe

Former U.S. Attorney Guy Lewis told "Outnumbered Overtime" he doesn't "buy" new testimony from former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.

Yates testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that when the FBI interviewed then-incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn in January 2017, it was done without her authorization, and that she was upset when she found out about it, agreeing that then-FBI Director James Comey went "rogue."

YATES: COMEY WENT 'ROGUE' WITH FLYNN INTERVIEW

"I just find it so hard to believe that someone who works directly for you, you don’t know where they are, what they're doing, what kind of investigation they are conducting. After the fact, you go in and call them rogue," Lewis told host Harris Faulkner. "I don’t buy it.

"Harris, she signed off on every single one of those FISA warrants that were submitted to the court," he added.

The former United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida said he doesn't think Yates' testimony is valid based on the facts.

"You look at the timeline, and you see that on January 4th the FBI says, when they interview Flynn, 'We think he’s telling the truth,'" Lewis said. "On January 5th, the very next day, she’s called over to the White House and has the meeting with all these big shots, and they pull her aside with Comey and say, 'Listen, even though I’m not supposed to, [President] Obama, direct the investigation, put the right people on it and make sure you have the right people on that investigation.' Come on, give me a break."

Lewis explained it was "frustrating" that Yates didn't know the answer to questions like, "How did Obama know?" despite being second in command at the Justice Department.

He said Yates is making those claims because "otherwise she'll have submitted knowingly false information, false documents to a federal court, which come in and of itself, is a crime."

When asked who else committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. should question, Lewis suggested former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, former Vice President Joe Biden, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Comey, and others who were in the room.