Russia-Ukraine war: Hannity reveals what US role should be

Sean Hannity said it was the U.S. obligation to stand with sovereign Ukraine by sending them weapons as Russia continued its brutal assault Wednesday on "Hannity."

"Now, many other people are asking: Do we as a country have any moral obligation to do something when we see war criminals like Vladimir Putin bombing, eviscerating entire neighborhoods? … My answer is yes, we do. We have an obligation to help innocent human beings, especially women and children," Hannity said. "

"Are we choosing sides? Yeah, we are," Hannity said. "And as Americans, we … are on the side of innocent civilians brutally murdered by Vladimir Putin and his minions doing his bidding."

Hannity reiterated that Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to be taken out "by any means necessary."

"It would be nice and good for the world if the Russian military or his own advisors or the people of Russia step up and do the right thing and take that guy out by any means necessary," he said.

"When you invade a sovereign country – this should be a new rule – and you kill innocent men, women and children, which he has done. You for your right to lead a country, and frankly, you also forfeit your right to live. The world would be better and safer without Putin in it, period."

"Now, if we've learned anything from the last century where well over one hundred million people, human souls, died because of isms, communism, Nazism, fascism, [it's] the sooner you cut off the head of the maniacal killer … then you start saving innocent lives," the "Hannity" host said.

Hannity went on to bash Biden's energy policies and said he believed it was absurd that Russia was brokering in between the U.S. and Russia on a nuclear deal.

"This is where it gets really crazy. Russia … is brokering the new nuclear deal that Joey wants with Iran and the United States. Iran won't talk to us directly. So Russia's in the middle negotiating. I'm sure they're doing a great job for Iran," Hannity said.