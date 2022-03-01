Dana Perino on 'Fox & Friends': 'Incredible split-screen moment' for Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"America's Newsroom" co-host Dana Perino joined "Fox & Friends" to preview President Biden's first State of the Union Address, saying the crisis in Ukraine will be a major focus as Putin continues his "18th-century land grab in a 21st-century world." Perino said Americans will see an "incredible split-screen moment" as Biden addresses the nation while Russia continues its indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities.

DANA PERINO: One of the things that you will definitely see him do today is get a standing ovation because, not of something that he has done as an accomplishment, but because of the president of Ukraine. This man, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has united the West and even people in our country to be inspired by his courage and his bravery. So I think the first standing ovation you will see tonight, in a moment of unity and a little bit of a grace note, will be about the president of Ukraine. And then he's going to have to figure out a way to talk about how we can support what we are going to be willing to do in the middle of what is an incredible split-screen moment with the indiscriminate shelling of the major cities of Ukraine, as the Russians try to take over in an 18th-century land grab in a 21st-century world. We have never seen anything like this.

