Dan Crenshaw: We should demand Biden admin stop attacking the fossil fuel industry

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said on "Sunday Night in America" that the longtime war on fossil fuels enabled Russia to invade Ukraine, and robbed the U.S. government of the leverage it needed globally to prevent an attack of this nature.

REP. DAN CRENSHAW: There are two things that stop war. The credible threat of force, and leverage. In 2017 reportedly, Trump said to Putin, ‘if you move in on Ukraine, we’re bombing Moscow.’ That is a pretty clear, credible threat of force. Leverage is more complicated and in this case, leverage is defined by the energy markets. For years Europeans and the United States. We have been so unsure of ourselves, we wanted to keep fossil fuels in the ground, we have not let our potential really run free. And Russia’s potential continued to increase, and as prices have increased they have been able to put a lot of money back in the bank, they felt this is the moment they could afford to do this.

What we should be demanding of our government is this: Stop attacking our fossil fuel industry. Let me give you an example. The Department of Energy could approve about six permits right now that would allow six LNG terminals to expand their capacity….we could quickly overtake Russia’s…market share globally, which would reduce their leverage substantially, and increase Europe’s leverage right now. They’re the ones that will really bear the cost of this if they don’t step up. We can roll back NEPA [The National Environmental Policy Act] regulations, we can do a lot to signal to the industry that look, it’s time to go. Let’s stop messing around, and stop having silly arguments. Energy is where it's at, and, if we have global energy dominance we will have the leverage we need to prevent these types of things in the future.

