Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Dan Crenshaw: We should demand Biden admin stop attacking the fossil fuel industry

Crenshaw tells Trey Gowdy US must have global energy dominance, leverage against Putin

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rep. Dan Crenshaw: Here's how the US could have prevented Russia's invasion of Ukraine Video

Rep. Dan Crenshaw: Here's how the US could have prevented Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Texas representative outlines United States' position and NATO responsibilities on 'Sunday Night in America.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said on "Sunday Night in America" that the longtime war on fossil fuels enabled Russia to invade Ukraine, and robbed the U.S. government of the leverage it needed globally to prevent an attack of this nature. 

UKRAINE BATTLES RUSSIAN FORCES: CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES

REP. DAN CRENSHAW: There are two things that stop war. The credible threat of force, and leverage. In 2017 reportedly, Trump said to Putin, ‘if you move in on Ukraine, we’re bombing Moscow.’ That is a pretty clear, credible threat of force. Leverage is more complicated and in this case, leverage is defined by the energy markets. For years Europeans and the United States. We have been so unsure of ourselves, we wanted to keep fossil fuels in the ground, we have not let our potential really run free. And Russia’s potential continued to increase, and as prices have increased they have been able to put a lot of money back in the bank, they felt this is the moment they could afford to do this.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What we should be demanding of our government is this: Stop attacking our fossil fuel industry. Let me give you an example. The Department of Energy could approve about six permits right now that would allow six LNG terminals to expand their capacity….we could quickly overtake Russia’s…market share globally, which would reduce their leverage substantially, and increase Europe’s leverage right now. They’re the ones that will really bear the cost of this if they don’t step up. We can roll back NEPA [The National Environmental Policy Act] regulations, we can do a lot to signal to the industry that look, it’s time to go. Let’s stop messing around, and stop having silly arguments. Energy is where it's at, and, if we have global energy dominance we will have the leverage we need to prevent these types of things in the future. 

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL ‘SUNDAY NIGHT IN AMERICA’ INTERVIEW 

Video


 

This article was written by Fox News staff.