Gen. Kellogg: Russia is losing this war and 'everybody sees it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg said Wednesday Russia is losing its war against Ukraine, and will need to "capture Kyiv" and "decapitate" the Ukrainian government if it is going to be successful. The former national security adviser to VP Pence joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the latest on the war, and the U.S. decision to reject Poland's offer to provide Ukraine with warplanes as the fight against the Russian invasion continues.

HARRIS TO TRAVEL TO POLAND, ROMANIA AS RUSSIA CONTINUES INVASION OF UKRAINE FOR A 14TH DAY

KEITH KELLOGG: Every day that goes by, and we're now getting a day 15, they're losing this war. They're... losing in the information space where the entire world to see what's going on. They're losing in the military space. They're being beaten by Ukrainians and the whole world is going ‘what? We thought these guys were really 10 feet tall.' They're not. They're about five point five. It's almost like they're… I hate to say this because I'm probably insulting the state… but it's almost like the Vermont National Guard with nuclear weapons. They're not performing very well at all. Everybody is saying that. Everybody sees it.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS" BELOW: